The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.86 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,060 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $23,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Corning by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 274,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 284,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

