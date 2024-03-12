The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.05 Million Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.21% of Coastal Financial worth $24,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.
Coastal Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CCB opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $505.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $48.50.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
