The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.05 Million Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.21% of Coastal Financial worth $24,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCB opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $505.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.28). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $124.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.40 million. Analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

