The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.76 Million Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.38% of Core & Main worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

