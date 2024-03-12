The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.81 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $25,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.