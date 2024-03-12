The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.08 Million Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,792 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.28% of Adeia worth $26,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,767,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,577,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,766,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

