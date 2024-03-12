The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.50 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,086 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Amcor worth $26,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after buying an additional 830,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,465 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 523,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 355,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

