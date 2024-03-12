The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.56 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,250 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.55% of Crescent Point Energy worth $26,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

