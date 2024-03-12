The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Fastenal worth $24,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,445,000 after buying an additional 568,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,417,000 after purchasing an additional 287,150 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,316 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

