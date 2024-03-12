The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

