The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,871 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 86,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.91% of Yelp worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yelp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Yelp stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

