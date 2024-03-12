The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 880,977 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of News worth $23,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get News alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after purchasing an additional 536,547 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in News by 5.8% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,122,000 after buying an additional 1,728,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,981,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Report on News

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.