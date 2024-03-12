The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 88,384 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $23,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

