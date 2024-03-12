The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.66% of Playtika worth $23,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playtika by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

