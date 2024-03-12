The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.13% of Progress Software worth $25,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $181,843.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.