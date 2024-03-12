The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,568 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of PG&E worth $24,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of PG&E by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 729,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PCG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

