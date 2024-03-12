The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,427 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of International Paper worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

International Paper stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

