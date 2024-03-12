The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.25% of TriCo Bancshares worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 942,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TCBK opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

