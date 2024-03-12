The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.99% of Boot Barn worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Boot Barn by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $319,000.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.5 %

BOOT stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

