The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 375,538 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.73% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

