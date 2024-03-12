The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,510 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

