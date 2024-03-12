The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,855 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.56% of Synovus Financial worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

SNV opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

