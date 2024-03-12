The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 681.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 81.8% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.