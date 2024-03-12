The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.89. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

