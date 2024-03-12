Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CFO Bill Roeschlein Sells 8,611 Shares of Stock

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CFO Bill Roeschlein sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $11,452.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,707.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill Roeschlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Bill Roeschlein sold 13,263 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $16,313.49.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tigo Energy ( NASDAQ:TYGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Analysts forecast that Tigo Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYGO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tigo Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

Featured Stories

