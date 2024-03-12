Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

TD stock opened at C$81.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$87.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$81.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

