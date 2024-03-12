Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.11

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.11 and traded as high as $25.31. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

