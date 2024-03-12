Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fifth Third Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 12,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,277 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 555,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

