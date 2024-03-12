Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 35,473 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,909 put options.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KSS opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

