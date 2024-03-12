Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 61,448 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,391 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

United Airlines stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

