Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 179,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 274,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

