Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,585 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.57. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
