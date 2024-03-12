uCloudlink Group (UCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCLGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded uCloudlink Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Earnings History for uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

