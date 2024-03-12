Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Insider Tim Woodcock Purchases 46,740 Shares of Stock

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) insider Tim Woodcock purchased 46,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.80 ($64,076.62).

LON:UAV opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.46 million, a PE ratio of -282.81 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.59. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.51).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -2,187.50%.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

