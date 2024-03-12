Valeo Pharma (VPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Get Valeo Pharma alerts:

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.50 million.

Valeo Pharma Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Valeo Pharma stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. Valeo Pharma has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$18.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.56.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.