Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMCA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

