Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.84 and last traded at C$34.84. 1,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.