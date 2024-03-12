Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 19,701 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,823% compared to the average volume of 674 call options.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.