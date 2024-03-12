Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.93% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $53,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

