Vaxart (VXRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Vaxart to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxart Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vaxart by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after buying an additional 2,673,332 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Vaxart by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,634,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,862.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 2,621.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 742,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 715,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Vaxart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

