Velo3D Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 7,224 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the typical volume of 794 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 220,654 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Velo3D by 6.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Velo3D by 679.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D Price Performance

Shares of VLD opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.97. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

