VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.56

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.56 and traded as high as $26.00. VEON shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 29,403 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

VEON Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $97,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VEON by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in VEON by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

