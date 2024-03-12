Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.30.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Institutional Trading of Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 43,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

V opened at $280.56 on Tuesday. Visa has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $286.13. The company has a market cap of $515.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

