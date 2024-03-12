W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,781 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of W. R. Berkley worth $57,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

