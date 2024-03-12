Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.01. 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 57,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.
Waterloo Brewing Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$144.04 million, a PE ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 0.71.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waterloo Brewing
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.