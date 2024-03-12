Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.