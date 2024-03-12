Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 24,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 12,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 999,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 19.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

