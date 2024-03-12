Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $331.84 and last traded at $332.76. 685,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 453,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.99.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Specifically, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Wingstop Trading Down 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.