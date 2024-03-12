Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

