Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,397.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.