XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.20. 75,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 32,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

XBP Europe Trading Down 11.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95.

In other XBP Europe news, major shareholder Cfac Holdings Viii, Llc. sold 100,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,150,726.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,601,904 shares in the company, valued at $75,459,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XBP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of XBP Europe at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions.

